Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m.

, Doda, Jund City, Jund City 2, Pari, State Bank, Humayun Road, Jail Park, Makkah Chowk, Rehmatabad 1&2, 502 Workshop, Bostan Road, Chaklala, Scheme-III, National Park, MSF, Murree Brewery, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pumping, Chaklala Garrison, GSHQ, Lohi Bhair, Koral, Burma, Waheedabad, ISI, Burma, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, Fazia, NPCC-2, Club-1, Safe Mehfooz Shaheed, Orchard, Filtration Flant, Scheme-II, Pandorian, Gariyal, I-14/3, Nogazi, Fazia, RCCI 1,2,3,4&5 , Chowk Pindori, Sihala, KRL, Fazia, Jinnah Camp, Falcon, CDA, FHS, I-8/4, Kurri Road, Kurram Colony, Service Road, Muslim Town, Tariq Shaheed, Shakrial, Noor Mohammad , Azizabad, PAF, Kahuta City 1&2, Hanif Shaheed, Nara Motor, Ghazan Khan, KRL Colony, Lehtar-1, Khawaja, THQ, Abrar Shaheed, Miltry College, Fatah Pur, Sarai A Gir, Shakreela, Mandi Balwal, Khohar, Sagharpur, Riaz Shaheed, Abdullah Pur, Borian, Chip Board, Industrial, Matwa, Sohawa City, Kot Dhamik, Jermot, Thakra, Kuranb Kaswal, Islampura, Feeders and surrounding areas.