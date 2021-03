Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended on Sunday for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, State Bank, Humayun Road, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad 1&2, 502 Workshop, Bostan Road, Chaklala, Scheme 3, National Park, MSF, Murree Brewery, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pumping, Chaklala Garrison.

JSHQ, CNC, Mulhal Mughals, Solar 1&2, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, Fazia, NPCC-II, Service Road East, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Al-Noor, Khanna II, Fatehpur, Kohar Feeders, From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Lehtar, Balawara, Karor, Kotli Sattian Feeders, From 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, RIC, Benazir Bhutto, Chaklala Garrison, Gangal, Makkah Chowk, Sector-IV, Humayun Road, APHS Rawalpindi-III Feeders and surrounding areas.