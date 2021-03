Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 AM Chara, Club-1, Mahfooz Shaheed, Orchard, Filtration Plant, Scheme II, Pandorian, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Sawan Industrial, RCCI Express, Eid Gah, Raja Sultan, Bagh Sardarain, Abu Bakar, Banni, Gulshanabad, Mandi Bhalwal, SBP, Humayun Road, Jail Park, Makkah Chowk, Rehmatabad I & II, 502 Workshop, Bostan Road, Chaklala, Scheme III, National Park, MSF, Murree Brewery, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pumping, Chaklala Garrison, GSHQ, Qaziabad, Rural Fateh Jhang, Laniwala, Feeders From 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM Officer Colony, HPT, I-16/3, FOECHS, I-16 Center, I-16/1, PHA Flats, I-16/3 Sector, Lakho Road, Amir Hamza, I-16/2, I-16/4, Pind Hoon, I-14/3, I -14/4, Noon Feeders From 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM, PWD-1, FECHS, Lohi Bhair Feeders From 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Margalla Feeder From 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Banni Gala, Khanna East , Farash Town, Taramri, Azad Shaheed, T&T, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Kohallah, PC, Upper Topa, Treat, From 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Kot Sarang, Dhok Pathan, Tahi, Gangal, Gulshanabad, Jinnah Road, Gulzar Shaheed, Kayani Road, New Race Course, Kamalabad, Golra, Rata, Tipu Road, Rehmatabad-II, MSF, Shah Jeewan, Parial, Major Hanif, Chowk Pandori, Nara Motor, Kombali Sadiq Feeders From 09:00 AM To 12:00 Noon, Kot Gala, Moorat, Thowa Muharram Khan, Malowali, Azeem Shaheed, Qutbal, Injra, Qamrial, Laniwala, Bari Imam Feeders From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Syed Kasran Feeder From 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Capt. Nisar Shaheed, MES-I&II, Binnie, Mangla Cantt, Gadari Feeders and surrounding areas.