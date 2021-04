Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Sangjani, Pind Parian, Paswal, Shah Allah Ditta, Dharik, Bhan Bhola, Burhan, Haro, Ghauri, Boi Garh, Salar Gah, Sector 1 & 2, PM Colony, POF Sanjwal, D.I.Colony, Attock Rural, Shakar Dara, SDW Colony, DEC, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lalazar, Lala Rukh, Purmiana, Industrial Estate, Ghari Afghana, Burhan, Shafi Chauhan, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Max Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Industrial Estate, Mushtaq Hussain, Sarai Kharboza, Pind Pariyan, ECHS, Sangjani, Shah Allah Ditta, Behlot, Fateh Jang Rural, Khanda, Laniwala, Military College, Fatehpur, Sarai Alamgir, Shukrila, Sohawa City, Karnab Kaswal, Sukho, Bhangali, Tho Muharram Khan, Para Fatiyal, Jatla, Main Bazar, Galyana, Thakra, Kot Dimak, KTM-II, RTM, Mandi Bhalwal, Nogazi, Fazia, SPD-II, Chaklala Garrison, Joint Staff Headquarters, Jail Park, Chaklala, PAF, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad 1&2, Rehmatabad, 502 Workshop, Bostan Road, Scheme 3, National Park, MSF, Murree Brewery, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pumping, Humayun Road, State Bank, Khanna Road, NIH, Golf City, Tret, RCCI-1,2,3,4,5, Chowk Pindori, Sihala Feeders, From 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Kot Sarang, Dhok Pathan, Thahi Feeders From 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM Capt.

Nisar Shaheed, MES 1&2, Binnie, Mangla Cantt Feeders From 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Syed Kasran, Qutbal, Rama Feeders From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Lehtar, Bilwara, Caror, Kotli Sattian Feeders From 7:00 AM to 10:30 AM CWO, Major Riaz New, Dhariala Jalap, Rawal, Sugharpur, Abdullahpur Feeders From 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM CWO, Major Riaz New, Dhariala Jalap, Rawal, Sugharpur, Abdullahpur Feeders and suburb areas.