Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Burma, Waheed Abad, Sudhran Road, Nogazi, Fazaia 1&2, Top City, Mureed feeders, from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Shahpur, Song, Mangla Metal, Cap Nisar Shaheed, Mangla Cantt, Gadari, MES-II, Rama, Syed Kasran, Shamas Colony feeders and surrounding areas.