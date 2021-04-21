UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:21 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Burma, Waheed Abad, Sudhran Road, Nogazi, Fazaia 1&2, Top City, Mureed feeders, from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Shahpur, Song, Mangla Metal, Cap Nisar Shaheed, Mangla Cantt, Gadari, MES-II, Rama, Syed Kasran, Shamas Colony feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Burma Road Shahpur From Top Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

A Favourite with the Experts – the all new realm ..

4 minutes ago

PCB reopens club registration portal

20 minutes ago

260 uplift schemes costing Rs 2.59 bln identified ..

57 seconds ago

Italian clubs give up on European Super League pro ..

59 seconds ago

Over 300,000 people from other provinces get treat ..

1 minute ago

Roscosmos Sets Next Space Launch From Vostochny fo ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.