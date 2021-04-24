Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM Chakral, Sarkal feeders and surrounding areas.