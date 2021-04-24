UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 06:25 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM Chakral, Sarkal feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Sunday From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Membership in EU, ..

5 minutes ago

PAL organizes online international Naatiya Mushair ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 6 more lives in Sindh, infects 923 ..

5 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,080 new COVID-19 cases, 1,793 reco ..

16 minutes ago

Commissioner visits wheat procurement centres

6 minutes ago

Football: French Ligue 1 result

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.