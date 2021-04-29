Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Countrilla, Gharial, GOR, I-9/4, I-8/1, Charah, Sarkal, CM Pak, Rehara, Behria Enclave, PHA, ISI, Park Inclave, Chatha, Comset Unversity, MG Steel, M. Hussain Steel, Holly Family, Amin Town, Muhammadi Chowk feeders, from 08:00 AM to 14:00 PM, Dhudhial Rural feeder and surrounding areas.