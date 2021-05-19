UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:37 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Fateh Pur, Khour, Bhangali, Karnab Kaswal, Sukho, Golf City, NIH, Bhara Kahu, Treat, T&T, Athal feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Group of independent candidates much likely to ju ..

4 minutes ago

"We'll never forsake Palestinian brethren", says G ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 19 May 2021

4 minutes ago

Mohib directs quality, timely completion of projec ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

23 minutes ago

NCOC allows tourism sector revival amid stringent ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.