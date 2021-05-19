Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Fateh Pur, Khour, Bhangali, Karnab Kaswal, Sukho, Golf City, NIH, Bhara Kahu, Treat, T&T, Athal feeders and surrounding areas.