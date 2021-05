Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Kot Chaudhry, Hassal, Neela, Pepli, Blixar, Karsal, Dhala, Talagang City, Jatla, Para Fatyal, Dharabi, Kot Sarang, Main Bazaar, Moghla, Dhok Pathan, Malikwal. Morat, TM Khan, Akwal, Thai, Madina Town, Bilalabad, Danda, Kot Gala, Lawa, Kot Sheera, Dharnal, Dharnka, Scasor Feeders, From 09:00 am to 01:00 pm, Dharnal Feeder, From 06:00 am to 10 am, I-9/4 Feeder, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Madukals, Gadari, City Gujar Khan, LTC, Old Mandra, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Chaowah Khalsa Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Sarpak Feeder and surrounding areas.