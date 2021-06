Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Industrial Estate, Hussainabad, Islampura, KSB, Col.

Sher Khan, Sarai Kharboza, Pind Padian, ECHS (D-18), Sangjani, Paswal, Shahullah Dutta, Bhilot, Millat Chowk, Line Park, KSM 1&2, Morat, Basharat, Cho Syedan Shah City Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM Treat, Gulf City , Mangial, T&T, Shahpur, Angori, Gulshanabad, Major Masood Kayani, B.B Shaheed, Rata, Race Course, Mangtal, D.M Mills, Industrial Area, Carriage Factory, Gharial, Alipur, Kirpa, Tufail Shaheed Feeders From 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Kontrilah Chak Daulat Feeders and surrounding areas.