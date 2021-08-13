Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule for Sunday

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday issued a power suspension schedule for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday issued a power suspension schedule for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Rehara, AQ Khan Feeders, 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM Chakri, APF, SPD, Padial, Gagan, Chahan, Mahota, Riaz Shaheed, Rohtas, Puran, Sohawa City, KTM, RTM, Galyana, Thakra Feeders, from 05:00 to 07:00 KS Mines, ICI, Lilla, Pind Dadankhan, Kachhari, Ahmedabad, NCI, Duffer, CWO, Major Riaz (New), Dhariala Jalap, Rawal, Sugharpur, Abdullahpur, Dandot Cement Factory Feeders.