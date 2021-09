Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 01:00 pm F-11 Markaz Feeder, From 07:00 am to 12:00 Noon Borian, Chip board, Industrial, KTM, Galyana Feeders, From 08:00 am to 01:00 pm Hamid, Gondal, Mansar, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lalazar, Lala Rukh, Purmiana, Garhi Afghana, Kohistan Feeder, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Industrial Estate, Hussainabad, Ahmednagar, Col. Sher Khan, Fateh Jang Rural, Khandha, Laniwala Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 AM, Bhikri, KSM One & Two, I-14/3 Feeders, From 08:00 am to 01:00 pm Domail, Main Bazaar Feeders and surrounding areas.