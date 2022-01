Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Shakarparya Melody, Madina Market, G-10/3, I-8/3, I-10/2, G-13/3, Railway Road, Bhara Kahu, Pindi Point, Dheala, Kotli Satyan, Bilwara, Shahdara, Zafarul Haq, Committee Chowk, Major Masood, Bagh Sardar, Jamia Masjid, Pirwadhai, Gulzar Shaheed, Tench Bhatta, Cheering Cross, Radio Pak, EME Complex, Jhangi, Zircon Heights, Lakho Road. Mohanpura, Mall Road, Jahangir Road, Bostan Khan Road, NPF-1, Model Town, MSF, Major Riaz, Dhok Noor, Hayal, Chungi No. 22, Japan Road, Major Hanif, Dobiran, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed , New Choa, Ghazan Khan, Mandira, Pind Jatla, Bengali, Nishan Haider, Gagan, Sarai Alamgir, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Fatehpur, Kohar, Jakar, Chamala, M.

Riaz Shaheed, Dina-1 Bakrala, Domeli, Safdar Shaheed , Sanghoi, Nathwala, Col. Muhammad Akram, Mankiala, Jarmut, Mal Awan, Kontrila, Smoot, Bahrpur, Millat Chowk, Megan, Khairpur, Sarpak, Adi, Dhadial Rural, Segalabad, Sarkal, Dandot, Duffer, Toba, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Karsal, Dharnal, Sukho, Dharabi, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Multan Khurd, Nawazish Shaheed, Pind Padiyan, Sangjani, Lalazar, Purmiana, Hassan Abdal, Shah Dir, Gondal, Shanhaka, Shakardara, Attock. Rural, Shadi Khan, Akhori, Malhwali, Qutbal, Lani Walah, Rahara, Bahria Enclave, PHA, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Gagan, Chahan, Mahuta, Kohsar Valley, PM Colony, Rohans Poliance, Azharabad, P&T Wani, Radio Pak, Shahigan, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, Khasala Feeders and surrounding areas.