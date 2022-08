Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Zubair Shaheed, Akram Shaheed, Lahtrar Road Feeders, On 13th August, From 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Pakistan Railway Feeder, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Shakrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Ghori Dhamek, Chata Bakhtawar, Misrayal Road, Ameer Hamza, Radio Pak, Milatabad, Peshawar Road, Range Road, River Garden, PMC Colony and surroundings.