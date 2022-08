Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Quaidabad, Ahsanabad, Pirwadhai, Dhok Hasu, New Kalam, Old Kalam, HPT-III, Industrial Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Patriata, Sagarpur feeders, from 06:00 AM to 02:00 PM Birut Gala, Darbar Mai Toti, Khoi Ratta City, Cheruhi, Dana Bhal, Cheruhi Dungi, Sri, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Ditot, Majajan Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif, Chip Borr, Industrial, Borain, Bakrala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Dina City, Colonel Akram, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Haru, Ghori, Haji Shah, Misrial Road, Ameer Hamza, Radio Pak, Multabad, Peshawar Road, Range Road, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Lab.I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, Basali, Pind Jatla feeders and surroundings.