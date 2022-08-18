UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued power suspension programme for Friday in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 am to 12:00 Noon, in Darya Sharif, Musa, Shahdhair, Hazro, Sanghoi, Chotala feeders and surroundings.

