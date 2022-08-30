Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 am to 12:00 Noon, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Quaidabad, Ahsanabad, Pirwadhai, Dhok Hasu, Sanghui, Khoi Kalian, Chotala, Pind Pran, Paswal, Sangjani, Shahallah Ditta, Sarai Kharboza, Amanpura, Bohighar, Salargah, Haru, Ghori, Bhara Kahu, NIH, T&T, Golf City, Treat, Westridge, Rajahabad, Golra, Dhok Chowdhury, New race Course, Charing Cross, Modern Flour Mill, Miani. , Manara, PAF Kaler Kahar, Istiqlal Camp, Kaler Kahar, Vanhar, Mail feeders, from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm. Dehla feeder and surroundings.