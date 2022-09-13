Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Captan Aamir, Haji Shah, Amanpur, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif, NCI (Toba), Mandi Bhalwal, Dhadial Express, Milat Chowk Feeders and surroundings.