Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Chak Dulat, Pakhwal, New Waheedabad, Burma feeders, from 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Japan Road, CWO, River Garden, Swan Garden-II feeders and surroundings.