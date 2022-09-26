UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Sanghui, Besharat, CS Shah, Bhara Kahu, NIH, T&T, Golf City, Tarit, Bhara Kahu To, Athal, NCI Toba, Lila Town, Ahmedabad, Ghosia Colony, Lawah, Dharanka, Dinda Shah Bilawal, Dhok Ghazan, Sukho, Dharnal, Kot Shera, Kot Gala, Niscom, I-10/2, Islamic University, Ndc 1-, Dhok Naju, Raja Sultan, Eid Gah, Malhwali, Kharpa, Pinnwal, New Kliam, Old Kliam, HPT 3, Industrial, Misrial Road, Ameer Hamza, Radio Pak, Multabad, Peshawar Road, Range Road, Lohi Bhir, UC Road, Coral, Bani Gala, Imran Khan, Diplomatic, NIH, AQ Khan, Mushtaq Shaheed Jalala, Nawababad, PMC Colony, Nad Topa Feeders, From 06:30 AM to 02:30 PM, Beirut Gala, Darbar Mai Toti, Kho E-Ratta City, Cheruhi, Dana Bhal, Cheruhi Dungi, Sree, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Ditot, Mojajan, Cheruhi feeders and surroundings.

