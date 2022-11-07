UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 am to 01:00 pm, Industrial.1, Crystal board.2, F-2, Siraj Steel, Industrial. 2 Feeders, from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, FHS, F-Block, I- 9/4, Muslim Town, Chishanab, I-8/1, alcatel, CDA, Flour Mill. 2, AFOHS, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF, APF, Ranger, Priyal, Gagan, Mahuta feeders and surroundings.

