Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, T&T, Treat, Bhara Kaho-II, Anguri, Shahpur, Shahdara, Mangyal, Golf City, Desto, NCP, Athal, EME Complex, P& T Wini, Jhangi, Azharabad, CWO, International school, Allama Iqbal Open University Feeders, From 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, Industrial-II, I-8/4, A-Block, Service Road, Wasa, Khurram Colony, Jinnah Camp, Kari Road, Hamza Camp, Model Town, I-Block, Kohistan Enclave, Multi Orchard, Brahma, City Arcade, Kohsar Valley, Dharek, Mix Industries, Jhang, Wah General Hospital feeders and surroundings.

