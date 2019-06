Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO ) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 03:00pm, Mogla, Bilalabad feeders, 06:00am to 02:00pm, Chabb feeder, 10:00am to 01:00pm, Schkkem 1, Burma, Sohdran road, ISI, Bheria, Chtta Bakhtwar, Comsats, CM Pak, Khana East, Rehara, Azad Shaheed, Ghori Garden, Khana 2, Alnoor Colony feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Rehara, Azad Shaheed, Ghori Garda, Scheem 1, Burma, Tarmri, Sohdran road, Khana East, Gharial feeders, 08:00am to 04:00pm, Aziz Abad, Radio Pakistan, Allama Iqbal, Peoples Colony, Amir Shaheed, Kamalabad, Lalkurti, GHQ, Cantt, Quaid-e-azam feeders 09:30am to 03:30pm, Gagan feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Lalazar, Maj Riaz, Adyala, Jhawar feeders, 08:00am to 04:00pm, Captan Nisar shaheed, Mangla cantt, Bang 1, Mirpur 4, Mirpur 2, Bang 2 feeders 08:00am to 02:00pm, Kalyal, Adyala 502 Workshop, Gulshan Abad, Dhamyal 2, Janjua town/Hamyun Road feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Bhara Kahu, T&T Satra Meel, NIH, Tariata Murree, DESTO, Anghori feeders and surrounding areas.