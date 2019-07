Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO ) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Mong City, Kanchari, Patan Shair Khan, Abbas Pura, Ghazi Kohli, Mix Industry, Kashif Gull, Model Tow, Kohistan Enclave, Industrial Estate feeders, 08:00am to 04:00pm, Gadari, CMH, Baral, Bong-1, Mirpur-3, Hamlet, Jhatla, Pera Fathial, Bilalabad, Akwal, Mogla feeders, 08:00am to 12:00pm, Pari feeders, 08:00am to 02:00pm, Jand City-II feeders, 07:00am to 03:00pm, Chabb feeders, 08:00am to 01:00pm, Zaraj-1, Dk. Awan, Mehboob Shaheed, New Rawat, AOWHS/DHA-1 feeders and surrounding areas.