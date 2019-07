Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO ) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00am to 12:00pm, Pari, Tamman, Multan Khurd, Wanhar, Daroot, Khuian, Dhermond, Patwali, Mial, Chab, Maqsood Shaheed, Injra feeders, 06:00am to 12:00noon, Mithial feeder, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Abbas Pura, Jand City-2 feeders, 05:00am to 07:00pm, I-16, I-16/1,3 & 4, I-16/3 Markaz, I-16 Sector, I-14/3, I-16 Markaz, I-14/4, Foreign office, Pind Hoon, Noon, Officer colony, H.

P.T feeders, 08:00am to 14-30pm, Sukho, Ramman feeders 08:00am to 04:00pm, Bong-1, Mirpur-3, Hamlet, Jhatla, Pera Fathial, Bilalabad, Akwal, Mogla, Lalazar, Maj Riaz, Adyala, Jawara feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Athal, Angori, T&T 17 Mile/Shahpur, Shahdra, DESTO, University, Gharial feeders, 08:00am to 01:00pm, Azaizabad, Radio Pakistan, Allama Iqbal Colony, People colony, Amir Shaheed, Kamalabad Lalkhurti, GHQ, Cantt, Quaid-e-Azam colony feeders and surrounding areas.