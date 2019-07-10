Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO ) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 11:00am to 14:00pm, NIH, Rehara feeders, 06:00am to 12:00noon, Mithia, Mianwala, Bhatiot, Chaji Mar, Azeem Shaheed feeder, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Gujar Khan, Ghazi Kohli, Mix Industry, Kashif Gull, Model Town, Kohistan Enclave, Industrial Estate feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Bong-1, Mirpur-3, Hamlet, Nogazi, Azharabad feeders, 08:00am to 12:00noon, Pari feeder 10:00am to 04:00pm, feeders, 08:00am to 01:00pm, Zaraj-1, Dk. Awan, Mehboob Shaheed feeders and surrounding areas.