UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:25 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 11:00am to 14:00pm, NIH, Rehara feeders, 06:00am to 12:00noon, Mithia, Mianwala, Bhatiot, Chaji Mar, Azeem Shaheed feeder, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Gujar Khan, Ghazi Kohli, Mix Industry, Kashif Gull, Model Town, Kohistan Enclave, Industrial Estate feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Bong-1, Mirpur-3, Hamlet, Nogazi, Azharabad feeders, 08:00am to 12:00noon, Pari feeder 10:00am to 04:00pm, feeders, 08:00am to 01:00pm, Zaraj-1, Dk. Awan, Mehboob Shaheed feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Kohistan Gujar Khan Ghazi Virat Kohli From Industry Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

BOM-SIE hails decision of nine industrial centres ..

8 seconds ago

IOM, UNCTAD Agree to Cooperate on Exploiting Benef ..

9 seconds ago

US Offers Iran Full Normalization of Relations, De ..

11 seconds ago

Springbok World Cup winner James Small dies aged 5 ..

7 minutes ago

Quack clinic sealed in Attock

7 minutes ago

Germany Should Prosecute Author of Article About B ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.