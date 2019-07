Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 09:00am, Pindi point, Barian, Company Bagh, Public Health, Gharail, PAF, Upper Topan, Patraita, Cecil, Kohala, Sunny Bank, Kuldana, PC Borban, MCM, TDCP (Chairlift), Dheer Kot, Chamman Kot, Rangla, Sohawa/Minhasa, Numbel, Berot (Kazmai), DESTO, PAEC feeders, 08:00am to 13:00pm, Fauji F.

Hospital, Car Chowk, Park View, Jail Park-1, Mehboob Shaheed, 08:00am to 11:00am, Chatha Bakhtawar, Comsats University, CM Park, Khana East, Rehra, Azad Shaheed, Ghori Garden, Khana-2 feeders, 05:00am to 09:00pm, Ahmedal, Dhurnal, Khor, Mehfooz Shaheed, Malwali, New City, Toot Oil Field, Gharib Wall, Pindi Gheb, Sony, Kharpa, Tanaza Dam feeders and surrounding areas.