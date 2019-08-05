UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:06 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspend for the period from 08:00am to 14:00pm, Padial, Kalyal, Adyala, 502 W/Shop, Gulshanabad, Dhamyal-2, Hamayoun-1 feeder, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Sadique Poultry Form, Chahan, Chountra feeders, 06:00am to 12:00pm, Gaggan, Mahoota feeder, 08:00am to 01:00pm, Ghazi Kohli, Mix Industry, Kashif Gull, Model Town, Kohistan Enclave, Kohsar Valley (New), Industrial Estate feeders and surrounding areas.

