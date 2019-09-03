UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:27 AM

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 12:00pm, Nisar Shaheed, Margalla, Capt. Ashan Waseem, Sandal, Khanda, Laniwala feeders, 09:30am to 12:30pm, Bhall feeder, 10:00am to 01:00pm, CWO, Kohsar Vally, Koshtan Enclave feeders, 10:00am to 12:00pm, Basharat, C.S.Shah feeders and surrounding areas.

