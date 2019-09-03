Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:27 AM
The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
According to an IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 12:00pm, Nisar Shaheed, Margalla, Capt. Ashan Waseem, Sandal, Khanda, Laniwala feeders, 09:30am to 12:30pm, Bhall feeder, 10:00am to 01:00pm, CWO, Kohsar Vally, Koshtan Enclave feeders, 10:00am to 12:00pm, Basharat, C.S.Shah feeders and surrounding areas.