Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO ) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00am to 16:00pm, Mankiala, Gulyana feeders, 10:00am to 15:00pm, Burma, Waheed Abad, Scheme-1, Khanna East, Ghouri Garden, Sudhran Road, Al-Noor Colony, Khana-II feeders, 09:00am to 11:00am, Khunda, Laniwala feeders, 10:00am to 01:00pm, Kohsar Valley, Kohistan Enclave, IGC (IGP) feeders and surrounding areas.