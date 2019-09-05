UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 06:28 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 11:00am, Khunda, Laniwala feeders, 10:00am to 01:00pm, Kohsar Valley, Kohistan Enclave, feeders and surrounding areas.

