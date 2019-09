Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO ) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Media Town-II feeder, 09:30am to 01:30pm, Kalyal, Adyala, 502 Workshop, Gulshanabad, Dhamial-II, Janjua Town/Hamayou Road (Newly) feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Shakrial, Miani feeder, 10:00am to 04:00pm, B/Kahu, T&T 17 Mile, NIH, Shahdra, Dama-e-Koh, Punjab House, Azharabad, Jhangi feeders, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Bagh Sardaran feeder, and surrounding areas.