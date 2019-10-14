UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:13 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10 am to 4 pm, Seham, Tramari, Sudran Road, Khana East, Ghouri Garden, Scheme-1, Burma, Waheed Abad, Al-Noor Colony, Khana-II feeders, 10 am to 3 pm, Kahuta City-1, Kahuta City-II, Punjar, Narh, KRL Colony, Hanif Shaheed, Lehtar-1 feeders, 9 am to 12 pm, Comm: Center, Farooq azam, 4th Road, E.block, Shaheed M.Din, Abu Bakar feeders 10 am to 1 pm, Shahdra, Angori (Shahpur) feeders, 08:30am to 04:30pm, Shamas Colony feeder and surrounding areas.

