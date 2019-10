Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO ) Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00am to 02:00pm, Barma, Daman-e-Koh (Khayaban-e-Iqbal), T&T, Scheme-II, Koral, Kirpa, F-10, G-10/1, I-8/2, I-10/2, Bela Road, Kalanjar Gandian, Rehara, Angori, Company Bagh, Kohallah, Kotli Sattian, Banni, F-Block, New Malpur, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Noora Road, Muslim Town, Dk.Hukamdad, Tehmasibad, B.B Shaheed, RIC, Sector-IV, PAF, Jahangir Road, Maj. Masood, Jamia Masjid Road, Dhoke Khabba, Malik Abad, Afandi colony, B-Block, Raja Abad, Westridge, Quaid Abad, Gulzar Shaheed, Mall Road, Sir Syed Road, Jail Park, car Chowk, Morgah, Park View, Pindi board, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pump, Tench Bhatta, Race Course, Cherring Cross, Cap Amir Shaheed, EME Complex, Chakra, Lalazar, Chountra, Chehan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, R.A Bazar, Chowk Pindori, Narh, Doberran, Old Kallam, Nara Mator, Hamid Jhangi, Pather Garh, G.

Ghushti, Mianwala, Kala Khan, Nartopa,Bahtiot, Mushtaq Shaheed, Hazro, Maqsood Sh., PM Colony, Hattian, Bather, Industrial, Ghazi Barotha Colony, Malowali,Ghazi Kholi, Karyala, Miani, Ara Bazar, Behkri, Mengan, Sar Pak, Dhudial Express, Mulhal Mughlan, Syed Kasran, Adhi, Bhangali, Bhall, K.S. Mines, Ahmed Abad, Dharyala Jalip, Dalwal, Maj. Riaz Shaheed, Moorat, Kot Sarang, Tehi, Dhok Pathan, Dhurnakka, Hassal, Puran, Bolani, Karyala, Ajmal Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-7 (kutchery), F-5 Jada, Abbas Pura, F-3 Gul Afshan, Akram Shaheed, Zubair Shaheed, Jakkar, M.Riaz Shaheed, Gaddari, Bhagwal, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Dina-4 City, Gujar Khan, Sohawa, Guliana, islam Pura, Baba Shaheed feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Seham feeder, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Aziz Chowk, H-8, Tarlai, F-7, ADBP feeders, 09:00am to 05:00pm, Officer Colony, H.P.T, I-16/3,FECHS, I-16 Markaz, I-16/1 feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Afandi Colony, Sadiqabad, Abu Bakar, 4th Road, National Mkt, Asghar Mall, A-Block feeders, 10:00am to 04:00am, Tramari, Sudran Road, Khanna East, Ghouri Garden, Scheme-1, Burma, Waheed Abad, Al-Noor Colony, Khana-II feeders,