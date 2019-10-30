UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Schedule

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:17 PM

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Wednesday issued a power suspension schedule for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Wednesday issued a power suspension schedule for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 12:00 noon to 04:00pm, Hajiabad, Nar, Tata Pani, Sarsawa, Nakyal, DHQ Hospital, Kotli City-1, Kotli City-2, Sensa, Charohi, Kohi Ratta, Fateh Pur feeders and surrounding areas.

