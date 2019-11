Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule

(@imziishan)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday issued a power suspension schedule for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Pindorian, G-8,Scheme-1,Tufail Shaheed, Azad Shaheed, F-10/4, G-10/4, H-8, New Exchange, G-13/2, F-11/3, NIH, Bari Imam, Pindi Point, Numble, Balawra, Abu Bakar, 4th Road, National Market, B-Block, Kurri Road, Sector-4, Al-Noor, Tariq Shaheed, Z.Haq Road, City, Iqbal Road-II, Westridge ,Raja Abad, Golra, K.Sir Syed, Mohan Pura, Sarafa Bazar, Kashmir Road, Dk. Farman Ali, Rahmatabad-II, PWD-II, Park view, Scheme-III, Chering Cross, Radio Pakistan, Golra, Pind Hoon, K.H Road,Thallian, Cantt, Adyala, Girja, Sagri, Maj. Hanif, Ibrar Shaheed, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Choa, Jhatta Hathial, Ghazan Khan, Mandra, Taxila, Ghari Afghan, Bharama, Wahdat Colony, Miskeen Abad, Haji Shah(New), New Musa, Shamsabad, Ishtiaq Sh.

, Mari, Amin Abad, Fawara Chowk, Azeem Shaheed, Kharpa, Murat, Lani Wala, Nara, Gulyal, Malikwal, Dhok Pathan, Dhurnal, Khuian, Multan Khurd, Kot Chaudhrian, Bhar Pur, Munara, Millat Chowk, Behkri, Mangwal, Sar Pak, K.S.Mines, N.C.I, Duffer, Basharat, Maj. Riaz Shaheed, Dhudial Express, Khanpur, Ramman, Adhi, Gaggan, Kurnb Kaswal, Sana Ullah Shahe, CMH Jhelum, Sarai A Gir, Shakreela, Mandi Bhalwal, F-6 Machine Moh, Pakhwal, Dina-3 Rohtas, Madu Kalas, Padial, Mumtaz Shaheed, Bewal, Cap Ahsan Waseem, Chappar Sharif, Kountrilla, Samote feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Thalain, Plandri City, Tharkhal, Baral, Mogla, Akwal, Bilalabad feeders 09:00am to 11:00am, Bharama, Dirikm Jhang, Mix Industries feeders, 09:00am to 05:00pm Model Town, New City Block-A New City Block-1, Kohistan Enclave, Kashif Gul Shaheed, Multi Orchard, Kohisar Valley, New City Arcade feeders.