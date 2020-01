Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to annual system maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to annual system maintenance.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspend for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm in Rawalpindi-III,VIP, Sarwer Shaheed, F.

F.Hospital, Morgah feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Taxila, S.S Soori, Haro-1, Boighar, BOC, HMC-3,Salargah, Sagri, Chowk Pindori feeders and surrounding areas.