Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to annual necessary maintenance.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Mehfooz Shaheed, CDA, F-7/1(NIC), Marvi, Frash Town, Tumair, Scheme-2, Chatta, K/East, Mustafa Tower, G-10/3, Karachi Company, Fazal Rebbar, Mumtaz Steel, Potohar Steel, I-10/2, G-13/4, G-13/3, D-12/1, Shahpur, Bari Imam, Pindi Point, Numble, Balawra, Bagh Sardaran, Shaheed Muhammad, Al-Noor Colony, Muslim Town, Z.Haq Road, Liaqat Bagh, Gulshan Abad, Mohan Pura, Sarafa Bazar, Mongtal, Jail Park, FECHS, RBISE, Morgah, Scheme-III, Pind Hoon, Officer Cly, Kiani Road, C/Cross, Golra, Maj-Riaz, SPD, G.Abad, Chowk Pindori, Maj. Hanif, Kallar, Old Kaliam, Ghazan Khan, Haro, Shah Allah Ditta, Sang Jani, Valley, Munir Abad, Col Sher Khan, Hattian, Akhori, Miskeen Abad, Amin Abad, People Colony, Shakar Dara, Pindigheb-R, City, Chajimar, Bhatiot, S.

Shaheed, Chabb, Khunda, Mehfooz Shaheed, Dharabbi, Moorat, Dhok Pathan, Dhurnal, Tamman, Multan Khurd, Patwali, Balkassar, Pipli, K.S.Mines, Ahmed Abad, Duffer, Dalwal, Maj. Riaz Shaheed, Dhudial Express, Mulhal Mughlan, Ramman, Adhi, Gaggan, Bhair Kalyal, Karyala, Miani, Millat Chowk, Sarkal, Mureed, Main Bazar, F-13 (Garmala), Langer Pur, Shakreela, Mandi Bhalwal, Fateh Pur, Khohar, F-6 (Machine Moh), F-9(Chak Daulat), Cap: Nisar Shahee, Hasnote, Co Muhammad Akram, Bewal, Jermote, Chappar Sharif, Guilana, islam Pura, Azaizabad, Radio Pakistan, Allama Iqbal colony, People Colony, Amir Shehzad, Kamalabad, Zaraj-1, Dk.Awan, Mehboob Shaheed, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Choa Khalsa feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Dargah, E-11/2, Capital Residentia, SPD,DCI, G-15, G-15/1, G-15/4, Officer Colony, Radia Pak-II(HPT), Sagri, Chowk Pindori feeders 09:00am to 03:00pm, Patwali, Bilalabad, Mandra, Old Mandra, Hamid Jangi, LTC, New Mandra, Gujar Khan, Bewal, Mankiala, Kaka Khail, Kountrilla, Jarmote, Islam pura feeders and surrounding areas.