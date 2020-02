Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:30am to 16:30pm, Maj. Riaz Shaheed, Sagherpur feeders 09:00am to 02:00pm, Jinnah Camp, KRL, Al-Noor Colony, Mirpur-1, Power House, Hamlet, Bong No-1, M.D.R.

P feeders, 12:00 noon to 03:00pm, Mirpur-2, Mangla Colony, Bong nO-2, Mirpur-3,Mirpur-4 feeders 09:00am to 11:00am, Sowan Garden, Sowan Garden-2, River Garden feeders 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mial, Daroot, Dhermond, Wanhar, Khuian, Mogla, Bilalabad, Kaliyam, New Kaliyam feeders 09:00am to 01:00pm, People Colony, Shakar Dara, Mari, Hameed feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Japan Road, Koral, Jinnah Garden, Punjab Govt Housing Society feeders10:00am to 03:00pm, Kahuta City-1, Kahuta City-II, Punjar, Narh, KRL Colony, Hanif Shaheed, Lehtrar-1, Ghazan Khan Feeders and surrounding areas.