Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension schedule for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension schedule for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Shah Alla;h Ditta, Sangjani, Paswal, Valley, Mohan Pura, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Girja Road, Shah Jewan Colony feeder, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Gull Muhammad, Khunda, Laniwala, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang (City), Thakra, Guliana, Mankiala, Sohawa, KTM-2, RTM feeders and 132KV GSS CDA Pumping (T-1) Consumer Grid, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Kaka Khel, Sandal, Mankiala, Mang City, Kanchari, Patan Shair Khan feeder, 10:00pm to 03:00pm, Zaraj-1, Dk.

Awan, Pepsi, Model Town feeders 09:00am to 01:00pm, Hameed, Sher Dher, Shinka Ghour Ghushti feeders 11:00am to 06:00pm, Tata Pani, Sehnsa, City-2, Fateh Pur, Charhoi feeders, 11:00am to 05:00pm, 132KV GSS CDA Pumping (T-1) Consumer Grid, 11:00am to 02:00pm, City-1, DHQ, Nar, Khui Rata feeders and surrounding areas.

