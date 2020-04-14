Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 04:00pm, Gharial feeder, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Media Town-II feeder, 11:30am to 02:30pm, Pakhwal, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, Langerpur feeders, 10:00am to 01:00pm, Thakra, Guliana, Countrilla, Hassan Abdal, Col Sher Khan, Hussain Abad, Pather Garh, Islampura, Burhan, Rashid Minhas, Pourmiana, Lala Rukh, Industrial Estate, Wahdat Colony, Kala Khan, Ghazi Kohli, Mushtaq Shaheed, Jalala, Boi Garh, Haro feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Chakral, Sarpak, Rizwan Textile, Lakho, Radio Pak, I-14/3&4, Officer Colony, Seham, Chakra, Range Road, Floor Mills, CDA Saverage Treatment Plant, F-Block, WASA, A-Block, Ghousia Colony, Syed Pur Road, E Block, Faizabad, T&T, Abdul Rehman, Banni, RCCI-1&2, Sehala feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Akwal, Bilalabad, Radio Pak-1&2, P/Channel Colony, Hattian, Qaziabad feeders, 10:00am to 05:00pm, PD Khan, Duffer feeders and surrounding areas.