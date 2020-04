Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 10:00am, C.B.

Khan, Iqbal Town feeders, 11:00am to 02:00pm, Palandri City, Tararkhal, Thailian, Baral, Azad Pattan feeders 07:00am to 11:00am, islam Pura, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Cly, Qasim Base, Shah Jeven, Thallian, Maj Riaz, Jhawara, Girja, Lalkurti, Dhamial, Cantt, Azizabad, Lalzar, Chakra, 502 Workshop, Chowk Pindori, P&T Wani, Azharabad, Jhangi, EME Complex,Angori, Tret Murree, Shahdra, Bari Imam, Bhara Kahu, Company bagh, Pindi Point, Dina-4 City, Bewal, Qazi abad, feeders, 07:00am to 12:00noon, Lakho Road, Radio Pakistan-II (HPT), I-14/3, I-14/4, Officer Colony, Seham, Chakra, Range Road feeders and surrounding areas.