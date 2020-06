Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 11:00am, Bhkri, Fawara Chowk, Amin Abad, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Choa Khalsa, Noor Muhammad, Shakrial, Khuram Colony, Kuri Road, Service Road, Muslim Town, KRL, Jinnah Camp, Fazaia, Al-Noor Colony, Gharial, Lakho Road, Radio Pakistan-II (HPT), I-14/3, I-14/4, Officer colony, Seham, Chakra, Range Road, Model Town, Kashif Gull, Mix Industry, Kohistan Enclave, Industrial Estitate, Ghazi Kohli, Ghakra, Guliana, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, Pourmiana feeders, 04:00am to 10:00am, Dhurnal, Ahmedal, Khaur, Mehfooz Shaheed, Gulyal, Kamryal, Malwali, Toot Oil Field, New City, Gharibwal, Pindi Gheb, Naka Kalan, Soni, Jand City-1 & II, Pind Sultani, Parri, Narra, Mathial, Mianwala, Bhutiot, Chajimar, Azeem Shaheed, Injra, Maqsood Shaheed, Chhab, Mial, Tamman, Wanhar, Patwali, Multan Khurd, Drot, Dhar Mond feeders, 05:00am to 11:00am, Industrial, HPT-1, GPT-2, Basaili feeders and surrounding areas.