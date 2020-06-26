Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 11:00am, Lakho Road, Radio Pak-II, HPT, I-14/3&4, Officer Colony, Seham Chakra, Range Road, Behkri, Noor Muhammad, Shakrial, Khuram Colony, Kuri Road, Service Road, Muslim Town, KRL, Jinnah Camp, Fazaia, Al-Noor Colony, Waheedabad, Burma, Ahmedabad, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Rehra, F-8 Civil Line, F-6 Machine Moh, Akram Shaheed, Kurnb Kaswal, Bharia Kalyal, Bangali, Madukalas feeders, and surrounding areas.