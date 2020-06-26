UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:52 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 11:00am, Lakho Road, Radio Pak-II, HPT, I-14/3&4, Officer Colony, Seham Chakra, Range Road, Behkri, Noor Muhammad, Shakrial, Khuram Colony, Kuri Road, Service Road, Muslim Town, KRL, Jinnah Camp, Fazaia, Al-Noor Colony, Waheedabad, Burma, Ahmedabad, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Rehra, F-8 Civil Line, F-6 Machine Moh, Akram Shaheed, Kurnb Kaswal, Bharia Kalyal, Bangali, Madukalas feeders, and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Burma Road Ahmedabad Zong Muslim From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

SCC launches campaign to laud efforts of healthcar ..

41 minutes ago

WSSP to spend Rs20.6mln on replacement of tube-wel ..

35 minutes ago

Efforts underway to overcome locust threat: Fakhar ..

35 minutes ago

Merkel slams 'unacceptable' stigma against people ..

35 minutes ago

Japan university awards first-ever ninja studies d ..

35 minutes ago

Madagascar's 'Colosseum' sparks outrage

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.