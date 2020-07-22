Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued power suspension programme Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued power suspension programme Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 05:00am to 09:00am, Mandra-1, Mandra-2, Daffar, Pind Dadan Khan, Katchary, Ghariyal feeders and surrounding areas.