Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 05:00am to 09:00am, mandra-1, mandra-2, khana east, tarlai, koral, Lohi Bher, Ali Pur, Noor Muhammad, Shakrial, Muslim Town, Service Road, KRL, Jinnah Camp, Kurri Road, Khurram Colony, Kuntrila, Ward#8, Samote, Dina City, Rohtas, Raiz Shaheed feeders, 06:00am to 09:00am, Lala Rukh, Lala Zar, Industrial, Estate, Hussian Abad, Sher Khan, Munir Abad, Khanabad, Islamapura, Behloot, Pourmiana, Haroo, Ghouri, Karsal, Kot Shera, Kot Gullah, Saigal Abad, Ali Pur, Koral, Lohi Bher feeders and surrounding areas.