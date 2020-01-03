UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Schedule For Holding Open 'Katcharies'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues schedule for holding open 'Katcharies'

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a schedule for holding open 'Katcharies' in all five operation circles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a schedule for holding open 'Katcharies' in all five operation circles.

According to the IESCO Spokesman, the Katcharies would be held on Saturday and Chief Executive IESCO would personally monitor it.

According to the schedule SE IESCO Islamabad Circle would conduct open katchary at Khanna Dak Sub Divison (Division-1), SE Rawalpindi at Rawat Sub Divison (Rawat Division), SE Attock Circle at Fateh Jang (Urban) Sub Division (Pindi Gheb Division), SE Chakwal Circle at Jatli Sub Divison (Dhudial Division) and SE Jhelum Circle at Jhelum Urban Sub Division (Division-1 Jhelum).

IESCO requested valued customers to participate in open katcharies for immediate solution of their complaints.

Customers can also registered their complaints on Chief Executive No.051-9252902 for immediate solution of their complaints.

