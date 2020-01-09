Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues schedule for holding open 'Katcharies'

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued schedule for holding open 'Katcharies' in all five operation circles

According to the IESCO Spokesman, the Katcharies would be held on Saturday and Chief Executive IESCO would personally monitor it.

According to the schedule SE IESCO Islamabad Circle would conduct open katchary at F-8 Sub Divison (Division No.2), SE Rawalpindi at Kamal abad Sub Division (Westridge Division), SE Attock Circle at Hattian Sub Division (Attock Division) , SE Chakwal Circle at Talagang (City) Sub Division (Talagang Division) and SE Jhelum Circle at UC Chak Khasa under Jhelum (Rural) Sub Division (Jhelum Division No.2).

IESCO requested valued customers to participate in open katcharies for immediate solution of their complaints.