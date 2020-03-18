Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues SOP for adopting precautionary measures against Coronavirus

In compliance of Federal Government special instructions, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) management has issued standard operating procedure (SOP) to all field formations for adopting precautionary measures against Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :In compliance of Federal Government special instructions, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) management has issued standard operating procedure (SOP) to all field formations for adopting precautionary measures against Coronavirus.

All open katcharies have been suspended till further orders, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

The IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Ch said that Ministry of Power Division had issued orders to Wapda Hospital Rawalpindi for setting up an isolation ward on priority basis, where special arrangements would be made for possible Coronavirus test and treatment.

The chief instructed to use masks and disposable gloves during work, avoid shaking hands and hugs, use gloves while using telephone, computer, files and fax machines.

The chief also directed all officers for carrying out spray in all offices especially in complaints offices where general public visit frequently.

He directed that routine activities including handling of Customers complaints, campaign against power theft and recovery from defaulters would not effect.