Islamabad Electric Supply Company Lineman Electrocuted

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:05 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company lineman electrocuted

A Lineman of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) died in line of duty in Injra Afghan village in Jand Sub division of district Attock on early hours of Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :A Lineman of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) died in line of duty in Injra Afghan village in Jand Sub division of district Attock on early hours of Saturday.

According to police and hospital sources, the official, identified as Mohammad Ameer who was serving as lineman, went to Injra Afghan village to restore the electricity which was suspended due to massive wind storm in the area Friday evening.

To rectify the fault, the official went there at around 5:40 AM on Saturday when he accidentally touched the 1100 KW line which was fallen due to wind storm, as result he received serve electric shock and died on the spot. Later, after fulfilling the legal requirements, his body was handed over for burial.

